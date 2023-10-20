Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Storm Babet: Flood alerts issued as Merseyside battered by heavy rain

The Environment Agency has warned some residents may have to put ‘flood plans into action’.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for Merseyside and warned some residents may have to put ‘flood plans into action’ with Storm Babet set to continue to dump heavy rain on the region into the weekend.

The storm hit late on Thursday and the Met Office currently has yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in place for Merseyside until 6am on Saturday morning. Merseyrail services have already been hit by ‘major disruption’ and the operator reports that Hooton station has been flooded.

The Environment Agency has responded to the downpour by issuing a series of alerts and warnings for the region. River levels are forecast to rise on the River Alt in Sefton with ‘flooding possible’ from Huyton to Hightown including at Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.

Most Popular

The  Environment Agency says they are clearing debris from weed screens in the area and will continue to monitor levels closely. They advise against using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

The Met Office has a weather warning in place for Merseyside. Image: Met OfficeThe Met Office has a weather warning in place for Merseyside. Image: Met Office
The Met Office has a weather warning in place for Merseyside. Image: Met Office

A Liverpool couple tragically died in August this year when their car got stuck in flood water under a bridge in the Mossley Hill area of the city. Philip and Elaine Marco were pulled from their Mercedes by firefighters and were taken to hospital but could not be revived.

There is also a significant flood alert in place for Maghull, where water levels are rising on Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook. Flooding is forecast to affect locations nearby. Properties on Fouracres and The Crescent are at risk from surface water flooding from 10:30am on Friday and further heavy rainfall is forecast in the afternoon.

The  Environment Agency says locals should “consider putting your flood plan into action”.

Related topics:Flood alertsResidentsEnvironment AgencyMet OfficeHightownAughton