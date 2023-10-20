Storm Babet: Flood alerts issued as Merseyside battered by heavy rain
The Environment Agency has warned some residents may have to put ‘flood plans into action’.
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for Merseyside and warned some residents may have to put ‘flood plans into action’ with Storm Babet set to continue to dump heavy rain on the region into the weekend.
The storm hit late on Thursday and the Met Office currently has yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in place for Merseyside until 6am on Saturday morning. Merseyrail services have already been hit by ‘major disruption’ and the operator reports that Hooton station has been flooded.
The Environment Agency has responded to the downpour by issuing a series of alerts and warnings for the region. River levels are forecast to rise on the River Alt in Sefton with ‘flooding possible’ from Huyton to Hightown including at Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.
The Environment Agency says they are clearing debris from weed screens in the area and will continue to monitor levels closely. They advise against using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.
A Liverpool couple tragically died in August this year when their car got stuck in flood water under a bridge in the Mossley Hill area of the city. Philip and Elaine Marco were pulled from their Mercedes by firefighters and were taken to hospital but could not be revived.
There is also a significant flood alert in place for Maghull, where water levels are rising on Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook. Flooding is forecast to affect locations nearby. Properties on Fouracres and The Crescent are at risk from surface water flooding from 10:30am on Friday and further heavy rainfall is forecast in the afternoon.