Strike by hospital workers called off after Liverpool Premier League parade incident

Aftermath of Liverpool parade incident.Aftermath of Liverpool parade incident.
Aftermath of Liverpool parade incident. | AFP via Getty Images
A planned strike by workers at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday was called off following the incident in Liverpool city centre.

More than 50 members of Unite were set to walk out in a dispute over staffing, with the staff members all employed in the microbiology department at Liverpool Clinical Laboratories.

However, following the incident at the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade yesterday, Unite regional officer Derek Jones said: “Following yesterday’s tragic events in Liverpool, members took the immediate decision to suspend action so they could provide full support to the major incident which has been declared by the hospital trust.

“The dispute is not over and more action is planned – but we are urging Liverpool Clinical Laboratories to come back to the table and commit to addressing the problems with staffing and overwork.”

