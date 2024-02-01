Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A micropub and bottle shop dubbed 'the best thing to happen to Little Sutton' is set to open a second venue.

The Crafty Tavern launched in 2021, offering more than 100 'unique' beers and ales. Now, the highly-rated, independent business is opening a new bar in Irby Village, at the former home of Le Mont Blanc.

Sharing the news on social media on Wednesday, owner Stephen Povey said: "So, today was the day that the lease has been signed it's been a long time coming but we are pleased to announce we have taken over the lease at 5-7 Mill Hill Road, Irby. We should get the keys next week.

"We will then start work on transforming the property into a local community craft ale bar, serving an array of keg craft ales. We will also have a German lager on and Erdinger."

Local ales will also be available plus bottles and cans of beer to drink in or take away. While the venue is not planning to offer food, wines and spirits will be available - plus the chip shop is just over the road for a post-drink chippy.

Le Mont Blanc of Irby suddenly closed in July, with owner, Samantha Willett, stating the closure was ‘purely’ due to inflation and energy costs.

While local residents were 'gutted' to see the 'amazing' restaurant close after just a year in business, The Crafty Tavern has received mass support and will be a 'community hub' for local people.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld about the new venue, Stephen, who grew up in Moreton, said: "Wirral was always going to be my next place after Little Sutton. I chose Irby because I feel it as the same village vibe that we have at Little Sutton and there is no other craft bars around that area. "I hope to create a community hub for the local people to come, have some great beers and meet new people, have a chat and make new friends. We won't have any fruit machines or pool tables, we will just offer a great atmosphere with great beers."