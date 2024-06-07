Liverpool is a city rich in culture and diversity. It's home to two Premier League football clubs, the birthplace of musical icons such as the Beatles, and award-winning actors from Jodie Comer to Stephen Graham.

All you need to do to see the creativity of Liverpool people is walk around the city and spot the colourful, powerful murals adorning our streets.

Whether you are in the city centre, Baltic Triangle or Anfield, there is no shortage of expression through art - from the celebration of successful Liverpudlians to important messages.

Well known local artists such as Paul Curtis and Brezaux have showcased their abilities on buildings throughout the city, and MurWalls have dedicated themselves to bringing recognition to the world of street art after being founded in 2019.

In June, two new pieces of street art were added ahead of the arrival of pop superstar Taylor Swift in the city, with her Eras Tour. The murals will be part of a Taylor Town Trail across Liverpool city centre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the fantastic artwork painted across the city, and exactly where you can find them.

1 . Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department) – College Lane, Liverpool ONE This giant black & white mural is made up of hidden nods to The Tortured Poets Department – how many can you spot? Photo: Image: Emily Bonner / Artist: Catherine Rogers

2 . Ringo Star - Toxteth Liverpool artist John Culshaw daubed this impressive mural of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on the side of his old local pub in Toxteth, The Empress. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Liverpool waterfront mural - ACC Liverpool This new mural stretches 40m along Liverpool's waterfront and celebrates the city's cultural figures across music, art, sport, theatre and comedy. Created by artist Joe Venning, the mural was developed by ACC Liverpool and dot-art and funded by Liverpool BID Company's Arts and Culture Fund. You can find the mural at ACC Liverpool and see the likes of Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage, Kim Cattrall, Jodie Comer, Stephen Graham, Mel C and Beryl Bainbridge. Photo: Liverpool BID