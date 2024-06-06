Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tortured Poets Department singer will perform three gigs in Liverpool this June and we have the lowdown on everything going on in Liverpool.

It’s almost time for Swiftie mayhem in Liverpool as the world’s biggest superstar is set to perform her first gig in the city next week. Taking to the stage for three nights, with a huge setlist featuring more than 40 songs, Taylor Swift will be joined by Paramore for her sell out gig.

When is Taylor Swift coming to Liverpool?

As part of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will take to the stage at Anfield Stadium on June 13, 14 and 15. Fans faced high demand when fighting for tickets to the iconic tour, paying hundreds of pounds to secure their place at the concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Town Trail in Liverpool

Liverpool will host a range of free art installations and workshops in celebration of The Tortured Poets Department singer, for Swifties to enjoy. The iconic St Georges Hall has already been given a Taylor makeover and lamp posts around the city centre highlight the excitement building around the concerts, reading ‘Liverpool Loves Taylor’. But, even more incredible T-Swizz tributes will appear in Liverpool from June 8, including an artist-led installation trail inspired by every ‘era’ of her career. More information is available here.

The iconic St Georges Hall has already been given a Taylor makeover. Image: Liverpool Council

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist for Liverpool

While an official setlist for Taylor’s Liverpool concerts has not been released, it is likely that her performance will follow the same setlist as previous concerts on the European tour so far. Looking at Taylor Swift’s most recent performance in Groupama Stadium in France, the following songs were performed, according to Setlist.FM. Don’t forget though, Swifties believe June 13 could see extra special songs and announcements.

Intro (Fearless, End Game, Speak Now, gold rush, TTPD, evermore, Red, Lavender Haze, Bejeweled, Lover)

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)

Cruel Summer (extended outro)

The Man (spoken intro)

You Need to Calm Down (shortened)

Lover (spoken intro; extended outro)

Fearless

Fearless (shortened)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

Red - Intro (contains elements of "State of Grace", "Holy Ground" and "Red")

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version; spoken intro)

Speak Now

Speak Now - Intro (contains elements of "Castle's Crumbling")

Enchanted (shortened)

reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me (shortened)

Look What You Made Me Do (extended outro)

folklore / evermore

cardigan (shortened)

betty (spoken intro; shortened)

champagne problems (spoken intro)

august

illicit affairs (shortened)

my tears ricochet

marjorie (shortened)

willow (extended)

1989

Style (shortened)

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams (shortened)

Bad Blood (shortened)

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

Female Rage: The Musical (contains elements of "MBOBHFT", "WAOLOM", "loml", "So Long, London" and "BDILM")

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? (shortened)

Down Bad (shortened; with "Fortnight" outro)

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (shortened)

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart (extended intro)

Surprise Songs

Glitch / Everything Has Changed (spoken intro; mashup on guitar; live debut for "Glitch")

Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus (live debut; on piano)

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante S**t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma (extended outro)

Why people think Taylor Swift’s June 13 Liverpool gig will be special

Many Swifties believe Taylor’s first gig at Anfield on June 13 will feature special surprises, as it marks the 100th performance on the Eras tour. Discussing the event on TikTok, fans say the number 13 is significant to Miss Swift, her lucky number and the date of her birthday. During her 89th show, fans say she performed special 1989 songs and now believe she will officially announce her new version of album, reputation, alongside other surprises.

One TikTok user shared a video which said: “Well it’s on the 13th which is Taylor’s favourite number and it’s also the hundredth show of the Era’s tour so clearly she’s gonna announce reputation (Taylor’s Version) and she will probably announce a music video that day as well oh and let’s not forget the special guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Liverpool on June 13, 14 and 15. Image: Getty

What could Paramore perform when they open for Taylor Swift in Liverpool?

Paramore will perform ahead of Taylor Swift at all of her Liverpool gigs. Looking at the setlist throughout the European Eras tour - on Setlist.FM - it is likely that the below songs will be played.

Hard Times (Extended intro; with snippet of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie) Burning Down the House (Talking Heads cover) Still Into You That's What You Get Running Out of Time The Only Exception Misery Business Ain't It Fun This Is Why

What time do gates open at Anfield Stadium?

Early entry gates will open at 3.00pm and general gates will open at 4.00pm. All three Anfield shows are due to begin at 6.15pm. Anfield Stadium is urging people not to arrive ahead of the time stated on your ticket, adding that the stadium’s residential area is not suitable for overnight camping.

Anfield Stadium bag policy

Bags are not permitted in the stadium. The only exception is small bags A5 size (148.5mm x 210mm) or official show merchandise in the clear plastic carrier bag provided. 100% of bags permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point. For more information on stadium access please click here.

Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Liverpool. Image: Getty

Stagecoach bus strikes and how to get to Anfield Stadium from Liverpool city centre

Nearly 500 Liverpool Stagecoach bus drivers are set to strike over pay between June 13 and 18, impacting travel to Anfield. Despite the strike, the 917 shuttle bus from Liverpool city centre to Anfield is due to operate as normal for the concerts. Arriva services are expected to be operating as normal throughout the duration of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, visitors can use the Northern line Merseyrail service to Sandhills station and walk to the stadium. The walk takes approximately 30 minutes.

Where to park near Anfield Stadium

As the stadium is located in a residential area, there is very little parking available. Anfield strongly advise where possible that attendees utilise public transport to travel to the stadium and use the bus services provided from Liverpool City Centre or active travel routes. Pre-bookable parking spaces may be available via sites such as Just Park, however, many are already sold out.

Are Taylor Swift Liverpool tickets sold out?