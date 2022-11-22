The service takes inspiration from a model in The Netherlands.

Dementia day care centre, Me2U is planning to expand its groundbreaking service by opening a second site in the Liverpool City region.

Taking inspiration from the Green Care Farms model in The Netherlands, the Me2U Centre in Kirkby offers a new approach that is transforming the landscape of dementia care and ageing in the UK.

The centre provides flexible, holistic and person-focused day care and support for people living with dementia and their families. It has a 24/7 support line, and facilities and activities include a hair and beauty salon, games room, men’s shed, cinema room, dementia-friendly sensory garden, bingo, sing-alongs, gardening and flower arranging

Me2U is hoping to replicate this unique approach in a second site, with plans to take over and repurpose a decommissioned council building in Huyton. To secure the project, the team now needs to raise £300k in funds and in-kind support and has called on the community to help with its efforts.

Rosie Whittington, director of the Me2U Centre, said: “Dementia cases are increasing rapidly and the resources are quite scarce. Coming from the NHS and having to refer to community resources, I found that there was not a great deal out there and the ones that were available, I felt, were quite limited in regards to the pick up times and length of days.

“Me2U is about creating a resource that is person-centred, and the success so far has been phenomenal. As we are now at capacity, with the support of the Local Authority, we want to replicate that model, get the foundations right and the culture as we want it, and be able to reach more people who need services like ours.”

