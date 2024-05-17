4 . Lord Grantchester and the Moores family

Net worth of £1.2bn. Dairy farmer Lord Grantchester is the grandson of the late Sir John Moores, who founded Liverpool’s football pools nearly 100 years ago. The family later moved into retailing and mail order services through their Littlewoods empire. Lord Grantchester himself worked in the business for many years. Some stores were sold in 1998 and the pools side of the empire was offloaded in 2000. Proceeds from those deals and past dividends were worth at least £445m. A larger windfall followed in 2002, when the remaining department stores and mail-order operation were sold to the Barclay brothers for £750m. A Labour member of the House of Lords, Grantchester serves as a shadow Defra minister. He has property in Cheshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Westminster, Harrogate and Texas. Lord Grantchester sold the family’s shares in EFC in 2019. Photo: Chris McAndrew, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Official portrait.