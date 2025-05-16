Explore the wealth of Merseyside and the North West as they feature prominently in the Sunday Times Rich List 2025.

The wealthiest people in Merseyside and the North West have been revealed in the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List. The annual list reveals the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, including the richest Liverpudlian in history and the 40 wealthiest people under the age of 40.

Those featured on the list must be worth at least £350m - based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the richest person in North West England, with a fortune of £17.046 billion despite seeing a decrease by £6 billion in the last 12 months.

Morris made his money fortune by founding and growing Home Bargains, one of the UK’s largest discount retail chains. Morris opened the first store in Liverpool and built the business by offering branded goods at low prices, appealing to value-conscious shoppers. The company remains family-owned and has expanded to hundreds of stores nationwide, generating billions in annual sales and securing the Morris family's place among the wealthiest in the UK. | Shawn - stock.adobe.com

Castore co-founders Phil and Tom Beahon.

The Duke of Westminster and The Grosvernor family take the second spot, with £9.884bn. The Duke and his family last year sold a stake in one of their Mayfair portfolios to Norwegian investors.

Tom Morris, the low-profile tycoon behind budget retailer Home Bargains, remains the wealthiest Liverpudlian in history. The son of a shopkeeper, Morris started the outfit in Old Swan in his early twenties and, alongside his family, he now has a wealth of £6.989bn.

Owners of Castore, Thomas and Philip Beahon are the wealthiest people under 40 in the North West after starting their sportswear business in their parents’ Liverpool kitchen. The duo are worth £350m and placed 14th on the national rankings.

The full North West Rich List can be found here.