For Kobe the dog and his local bin man, it was love at first sight and they’re always excited to see each other. Kobe always give his best mate a ‘superstar welcome’ but he’s now teaching his new sister, Daisy, all about making friends and trusting people.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LDRS reported on the blossoming friendship between Kobe and Sefton Council cleansing team worker, Peter, in September last year when their friendship melted the hearts of everyone around Merseyside. Now Kobe has a new family member, Daisy, and he’s committed to showing her how great Peter is.

Kobe’s owner is Bootle resident Danika Jane, who got him when he was a five-month-old pup and said he’s always been a ‘massive softie’ and just loves playing with everyone he meets. She planned to buy him a high-vis jacket to wear during bin collection day, but now she might have to order another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter from Sefton Council's cleansing team and his friend Kobe the dog | Family handout/LDRS

Danika added: “Kobe sits and waits every week for Peter, as soon as he hears the truck reversing he runs to the door with his tail wagging.

“Daisy was a little hesitant at first as she is a rescue with a traumatic past but she sees Peter and runs to him just like Kobe.

“Peter is a credit to his family and to everybody that knows him. The way he treats Kobe and Daisy is incredible. Especially with Kobe’s breed, most people cross over the road when we are on a walk but Peter shows him so much love.

“Kobe has ALWAYS loved Peter from the moment he met him and he always will. It’s nice to see that Daisy is learning to trust other people with Kobe’s guidance. They do say dogs can seek out good people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kobe’s antics were filmed by Danika and racked up thousands of views in just a matter of hours. The images of him welcoming the local authority worker at the gate were shared by Sefton Council on its Facebook page, writing: “It’s bin day, which can only mean one thing … Kobe’s favourite visitor is back!

“Peter from our cleansing team got the usual superstar welcome, and this time, Kobe’s sister, Daisy joined the fan club too!

“Massive shoutout to Kobe’s owner for sharing these adorable snaps with us!”

The post was shared several times and prompted several appreciative comments, including from Julie Murphy who wrote: “Wheelie good pics. Pawfect service.” Paula Birkett added: “Love this such adorable fur babies.”

Tracey Rotheram simply commented: “Beautiful to see.”