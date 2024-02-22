Suspected firearm found after man shot in face at house in St Helens
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested after a man was in the face in St Helens on Monday (February 19).
At around 11.55am it was reported that a man was injured at a house on Derbyshire Hill Road. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury which was sustained by a gunshot to his face. He has now been discharged from hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Merseyside Police officers searched the surrounding area overnight and found a suspected firearm. A 36-year-old man from St Helens has now been arrested on suspicion possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has been taken to a police station where he remains in custody and the weapon has been forensically recovered to assess if it is viable. Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “After an extensive search of the area by our officers we were able to recover this weapon and prevent it from causing any further fear and harm in our communities. We know that if this fell into the wrong hands the weapon could have been used to cause violence on our streets. “Our officers are continuing to investigate this incident and establish exactly what happened. Therefore, I would continue to appeal to anyone who lives in the area, that has any information or who has any camera footage that may have captured the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.” “Information from the public is vital so we can put those responsible before the courts and make Merseyside a safer place to live and work.”
How to contact police: If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 24000186412 . Alternatively contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.