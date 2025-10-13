Police called to Formby after a “suspected WWII bomb” was discovered.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LiverpoolWorld understands that the object was uncovered in a ditch on off Kew Road at the end of last week, with Merseyside Police notified and arriving on scene this afternoon.

The suspected device was uncovered by Timmy Goulburne, who unexpectedly hit metal when doing renovation works on the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landowner John Robinson told LiverpoolWorld that he and Timmy suspected that the device may be an unexploded WWII bomb - with a metal detectorist agreeing with their suspicions and stating there “was a recorded unexposed bomb in the ditch from 1941”.

'WW2 bomb' uncovered in Formby. | Timmy Goulburne

'WW2 bomb' uncovered in Formby. | Timmy Goulburne

John notified Merseyside Police, who swiftly attended alongside the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EDO) team. The EDO team assessed the object was a rusted metal pipe, assuring John that it was safe.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm officers attended open land in Formby this afternoon following the discovery of a metal pipe initially suspected to be an unexploded ordnance.

“At around 1.15pm today it was reported the object had been found in a ditch in open land off Kew Road over the weekend.As a precaution the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and assessed the object was a rusted metal pipe. The incident has now been stood down.”