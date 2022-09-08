Liverpool’s mayors have shared their memories of the monarch and her connection with the city.

Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

She was surrounded by her children and grand-children at the royal estate in Scotland after concerns grew about her health over the course of the day.

During her 70-year reign the Queen saw incredible changes, including man landing on the moon and the dawn of the internet.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waves to members of the public from the balcony of Liverpool Town Hall. She has a day of engagements in Liverpool, where she will attend the International Festival for Business 2016, and officially open Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Following the death of her father, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne on February 6, 1952, aged 27.

As the Second Elizabethan Era comes to an end,Clarence House has confirmed that Prince Charles will lead the country as King Charles III.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s eldest son.

An official plan, known as Operation Unicorn, will now be used to coordinate the passing of the Queen in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she is greeted by wellwishers after arriving by Royal Train at Liverpool Lime Street Station in Liverpool.

Tributes flowed in for the Queen on Merseyside with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram sharing a tale of the monarch crying with laughter at Scouse humour on a trip to the region.

Mr Rotheram said: "The passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a remarkable life from a remarkable monarch - the only one that many of us have ever known.

"In 2008, I had the honour of serving as Lord Mayor of Liverpool, acting as the city’s first citizen during our illustrious year as European Capital of Culture.

"My first official duty was to welcome the Queen to Liverpool. I spent several hours in her company and sat beside her at a lunch in St George’s Hall. It is an occasion that I look back on fondly.

"That day, I saw a side of her that very few people get the chance to see. It’s safe to say that she was a fan of the Scouse sense of humour as, at times, she was in fits of laughter - so much so that she had to retrieve a handkerchief from her handbag to dab away the tears rolling down her face.

"Hers was a life epitomised by duty, service and quiet dignity. My thoughts are with her loved ones. May she rest in peace."

Queen Elizabeth II meets Yoko Ono during a visit to the Museum of Liverpool. The Queen and the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will also be visiting New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, also paid tribute to the Queen and said she was held in high regard in the city.

Ms Anderson said: “For many people this will be a very sad day in our nation’s history. There can’t be many people who do not have a memory of Her Majesty The Queen visiting the city, whether it was for the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel, the Garden Festival, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations, or when the Queen opened the new Museum of Liverpool.

“Others will also have memories of the many street party celebrations held to mark the Silver Jubilee in 1977. The warm welcome always afforded to Her Majesty during her visits to Liverpool is testament to the high regard in which she was held.”

The city will now enter an official 10-day period of mourning.

Liverpool Cathedral, which was opened by the Queen in 1977, will open a book of condolences for the monarch in the Lady Chapel.

Great George, the large bell at Liverpool Cathedral, rang out across the city at dusk to mark the passing of the Queen.