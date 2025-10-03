Further disruption is expected on one of the region’s busiest transport routes as a major improvement scheme continues.

From October 6, lane closures on the south west side of Tarbock Island Roundabout - from the A5300 Knowsley Expressway southbound entry slip road to the to the westbound M62 (towards Liverpool) entry slip road - will reduce the roundabout to a single lane until June 2026.

The closures are part of a major improvement scheme at Tarbock Island - with other closures already in place until February of next year - which aims to create additional capacity and reduce journey times by increasing the number of lanes on the approaches to the roundabout, as well as widening the roundabout.

As part of the works from Octoberr 6, traffic leaving the A5300 Knowsley Express way via the exit slip road (coming on to Tarbock Island) will only be able use the left-hand lane to join the M62 towards Liverpool. Traffic travelling to any other exit on the roundabout must use the right-hand lane. This will be clearly signposted.

To facilitate the setting up of traffic management, a full closure on the south west side of Tarbock Island Roundabout, from the A5300 Expressway northbound carriageway (from Speke to Tarbock Island), including the exit slip road on to Tarbock Island, and the M62 Junction 6 westbound entry slip road (leaving Tarbock Island in the direction of Liverpool) will be closed from 8.00pm on Sunday (October 5) until 5.00am on October 6.

Knowsley Council says all possible steps are being taken to minimise disruption but there will be some unavoidable delays to journeys. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, or choose alternative routes where possible.

Current work:

Until February 2026: One lane closed on Windy Arbor Road (southbound) at its junction with Tarbock Island.

Until February 2026: M62 Junction 6 Westbound exit slip will be completely closed (coming on to Tarbock Island from the direction of Manchester). The associated diversion involves continuing on M62 towards Liverpool, exiting at Bowring Park (Junction 5) and returning on the M62 eastbound towards Tarbock Island.

Until February 2026: M57 Southbound exit slip will be completely closed (coming on to Tarbock Island from the direction of Prescot/Kirkby) The slip road will be closed in order to manage congestion on Tarbock Island while works are carried out on the east side of the roundabout. The associated diversion involves continuing along the M57 to the Knowsley Expressway (A5300) and coming back via Tarbock Island. The M57 Junction 1 Southbound exit.

Until February 2026: Lane closures on the east side of Tarbock Island roundabout. Traffic is reduced to a single lane on the roundabout from the M57 Northbound entry slip to the Knowsley Expressway (A5300) Southbound entry slip. This is to assist widening works to the east side of the roundabout.