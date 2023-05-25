Register
Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 25th May 2023, 08:55 BST

🚨 The man who was the intended target when Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed at her Dovecot home has been issued with two-year Gang Injunction at Liverpool County Court.

Joseph Nee, 36, was chased into the schoolgirl’s home by gunman Thomas Cashman, who shot Nee and was later convicted of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia.

Joseph Nee and brother Jason Nee, 33, who have both been involved in gang-related activity, have been prohibited from ’associating with named persons’ until 2025.

🚲 £16m is to be spent creating safe, easy-to-use active travel routes throughout the Liverpool City Region. Amongst the 12 walking and cycling schemes earmarked for upgrades include the installation of a permanent cycle lane on West Derby Road.

🐠 A "very rare" venomous deepwater fish has been caught in New Brighton. Steven Mayes hooked what's believed to be a bluemouth rockfish, a small predatory fish often seen between 150 and 400 metres under the sea. After he caught the fish, Mr Mayes said he walked out into the water as far as he could go to release it.

Related topics:LiverpoolOlivia Pratt-KorbelHome