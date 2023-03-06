The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock will close later this year.

Tate Liverpool will close its doors on 16 October this year and will not re-open them until 2025.

The iconic art gallery on the Royal Albert Dock, which first opened 35 years ago, will undergo a £10 million refurbishment from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

While the building is closed, Tate Liverpool say they will continue to host events and one-off projects at other spaces in and around the city to maintain a connection with the community.

Tate recently teamed up with Art Explora and MuMo to take a selection of masterpieces from Turner, Constable and Henry Moore, plus art from Turner Prize winner Veronica Ryan, on the road around the Liverpool City Region.

Helen Legg, director, Tate Liverpool, said: “Now is the time for us to reimagine the gallery for the 21st century and strengthen the connection between art and people.

“Announcing this temporary closure gives everyone who loves Tate Liverpool a chance to return to the gallery before we begin the transformation process. It is also important to us that our audiences know they will still be able to engage with Tate Liverpool during the closure period through the high-quality work we deliver within the city’s communities.”