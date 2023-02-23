Tate tours Turner Prize winning art around Merseyside in mobile museum

The gallery on wheels will visit St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, Halton and Liverpool.

Tate has taken a selection of masterpieces out of its store and loaded them onto a mobile museum for a 10-week tour across the Liverpool City Region. A special art gallery on wheels will visit communities in St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, Halton and Liverpool until the end of April.

Visitors will be able to see a version of the exhibition Radical Landscapes, shown at Tate Liverpool in Summer 2022, featuring works by famous artists such as Turner, Constable, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, John Nash and Jeremy Deller. The exhibition will also include works by Turner Prize winner Veronica Ryan and shortlisted artist Ingrid Pollard.

The gallery will tour on the back of converted lorry and is expected to give school children and young people across the region a first encounter with art - along with community groups, care home residents and adults from all backgrounds

Helen Legg, Director, Tate Liverpool said: “This project will reach more than 500 school children in the region and continues Tate’s mission to expand the possibilities of museum spaces as sites of learning and promoting the importance of creative learning and access to the arts.”

Groups will be given a tour around the exhibition and will then be invited to join creative workshops. At the end of the week, families, neighbours and the local community will be invited to visit the exhibition of artworks made during the workshop sessions.

The Art Explora Mobile Museum in collaboration with Tate and Mumo

