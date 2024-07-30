Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Primary school children were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class when the attacker walked in with a knife.

Taylor Swift has posted a tribute to the victims of a ‘horrendous’ knife attack in Southport.

Two children were killed after the attacker walked in to a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop for primary school children in Southport, on Monday morning, and began stabbing people. Six children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital after the attack on Hart Street and armed police officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Banks, Lancashire, shortly after the incident and seized a knife.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scene as being like a 'horror movie' and the Southport community have come together to support the families affected by the tragedy, and Taylor Swift fans have raised thousands of pounds.

Sharing a tribute via Instagram on Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”