Two children were killed in what police called a "ferocious" attack at a dance class for primary school aged kids.

Six children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital after a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop for primary school kids in Southport. Two children were tragically killed in the attack on Hart Street on Monday morning and Merseyside Police have arrested a 17-year-old-boy from Banks, in Lancashire, on suspicion or murder and attempted murder.

Three other children were injured in the stabbing while the two adults, who police believe were ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’, are also in a critical conditional. All the casualties are now being treated in hospitals, including children's hospitals in Merseyside and Lancashire.

Further details of the victims, including age and gender, have not been given by police, who said the motivation for the attack is unclear but the incident is not being treated as terror-related, and they are not looking for anyone else.

King Charles sent a message of condolence and support on Monday evening and said he and the Queen had been 'profoundly shocked' to hear of the 'utterly horrific incident in Southport'. In a statement released shortly after 8pm, Charles said: "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."

And the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."

A police officer lays flowers at the scene of a multiple stabbing attack in Southport in which two children were killed. | Getty Images

Following a police press conference on Monday evening, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims, their families and friends, saying "the whole country is deeply shocked".

The suspect was born in Cardiff but lives in Banks, a Lancashire village just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by police on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the dance studio on Hart Street at 11.47am on Monday morning after a man armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started attacking the people inside.

Chief Constable for Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said when officers arrived ‘they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack’. Witnesses said they saw injured children fleeing the venue.

One local said one of the two adults injured in the attack locked herself in a room with children to protect them as eyewitnesses reported hearing screaming and seeing children 'covered' in blood, suffering stab wounds.

Police and forensic officers attend the scene of the multiple stabbing attack on Hart Street, Southport. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Colin Parry, the owner of the Masters Vehicle Body Repairs 50 metres or so from the scene of the attack, told The Guardian he had a heated exchange with a young man he believed to be the attacker moments before the attack.

He said: "He came down our driveway in a taxi and didn't pay for the taxi, so I confronted him at that point. He was quite aggressive he said: 'What are you gonna do about it?'." Mr Parry said the man he now believes was the attacker then turned and walked out of the driveway of his business.

Moments later, Mr Parry said he received a phone call from a colleague who had run to the dance studio after he heard 'screaming that wasn't normal'. Mr Parry said a member of staff saw 'about 10 kids go running past him, all bleeding, and one of them collapsed on the floor outside the neighbour next door'.

"I went out and there's two or three kids just lying on the floor. I mean, it's a frenzied attack," he said. "It's not one stab. He's gone crazy, the lad's gone crazy."

The class was fully booked and was attended by 25 youngsters and included a dance and yoga workshop plus bracelet making. Social media posts advertising the event, which said the class was "open to children in Year 2 - Year 6", have been inundated with comments in tribute to those who died and were injured.