Teenager in hospital with 'multiple slash wounds' after Liverpool city centre knife attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 6.40pm on Monday (December 30), Merseyside Police received a report that the victim had been attacked by ‘a number of males’ on Williamson Street, before walking to Whitechapel.
The teenager was found with multiple slash wounds and taken to hospital, where is he remains in a stable condition, and a cordon was established at the scene.
In a statement on Monday evening, Chief Inspector Andy Hughes said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and officers remain at the scene to establish the circumstances of what happened. This was a serious assault which could easily have led to even more serious consequences for the victim, who is thankfully recovering in hospital.
“We are determined to find those responsible and we will always take positive action whenever we receive information on the possession and use of knives and other weapons in the communities of Merseyside. If you were in the area of Whitechapel earlier this evening and saw or captured anything, please let us know. The smallest detail could prove vital.
“Knife crime has no place on the streets of Merseyside and we will continue to do everything in our powers to combat it, bring offenders to justice and remove weapons from our streets, so please come forward and tell us what you know.”
If you have any information about this incident, you can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC, quoting log number 776 of 30th December. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.