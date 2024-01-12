The venue promises ‘magnificent views of the new Everton Football Club stadium'

A rooftop terrace and bar is set to open, right next to Everton’s new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The venue at 69 Regent Road faces the stadium’s entrance and planning permission has been granted for the applicant, Ifocor Developments, to change the use of a ceramic studio into a two-storey bar with a roof terrace.

Other features will include a mezzanine, beer cellar, stage and a total of three bars - including the rooftop terrace, where only plastic cups and bottles will be served.

Images in the planning documents issued to Liverpool City Council in July last year suggest the new bar could be called ‘The Terrace’ and in The Design and Access Statement, the applicant says the rooftop area is ‘paramount’ to the scheme as it would give ‘magnificent views of the new EFC stadium’.

The application was approved by Liverpool City Council's planning department last week (January 5), providing the applicant adheres to a number of conditions.

According to the decision notice, work on the building must begin within the next three years, and the venue must be closed to customers at 1.00am each day, 'to ensure that nearby occupiers are not adversely affected by the development'. The rooftop terrace must close by 11.00pm and 'amplified music' must not be played within the terrace.