The car ploughed into three cars before smashing through the store at the Edge Lane shopping park.

The Boots store at Edge Lane retail park remains closed after a car ploughed through the entrance.

At around 2.00pm on Thursday (December 7), a black Volkswagen collided with three other cars and smashed into the front of the shop on Montrose Way.

People quickly rushed to help those involved in the incident, and emergency services arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported to the police and a cordon was put in place.

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media thousands of times, and shows the terrifying moment the car smashed into the store.

Denise Killey said her mother's car was damaged in the incident. She said: "Mum's car was the Nissan Micra that was pushed up to the front window and smashed up when the other car smashed into shop."

Providing an update on Friday, a spokesperson for Boots told LiverpoolWorld: “Our Liverpool Edge Lane Retail Park store is now closed following this incident and we will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.