The 10 cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool for fuel, according to Petrol Prices

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover where to find the cheapest petrol in Liverpool using the latest figures from Petrol Prices.

These are the ten cheapest* petrol stations in and around Liverpool to fill up your car and get your money’s worth.

Using the latest figures from Petrol Prices, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 17, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. Costco membership required.

1. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. Costco membership required. | Google

Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel.

2. Go St Mary’s Road, Liverpool L19 0NE

Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | jittawit.21 - stock.adobe.com

Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

3. Go Garston Way, Liverpool L19 2JA

Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google - pic of previous station in 2024.

Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable.

4. Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL

Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. | Essar

