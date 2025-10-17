These are the ten cheapest* petrol stations in and around Liverpool to fill up your car and get your money’s worth.

Using the latest figures from Petrol Prices , we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 17, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

1 . Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. Costco membership required. | Google

2 . Go St Mary’s Road, Liverpool L19 0NE Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | jittawit.21 - stock.adobe.com

3 . Go Garston Way, Liverpool L19 2JA Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google - pic of previous station in 2024.

4 . Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. | Essar