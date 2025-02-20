The 10-minute scan that could save your life - and I bet you've never heard of it

The NHS in the North West has launched a first-of-its kind campaign to raise awareness of a 10-minute scan that could save your life.

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening programme involves a 10-minute, pain free scan of the stomach for all men in the year they turn 65, that can detect any swelling early, reduce the chances of rupture, and save lives.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm is a bulge in the aorta, which is the largest artery in the body. If the AAA ruptures, it can be deadly, and sadly around 82 per cent of people with an untreated AAA will die from it. And yet, in the year to April 2024, just 78.9 per cent of men in the North West came forward for screening within the year they were invited.

Tricia Spedding, Head of Public Health for NHS England North West, said: “Of all the screening programmes the NHS offers, AAA screening is the least well known, and yet the risk of an undetected and untreated AAA is one of the most deadly. We hope this brand-new campaign raises awareness of AAA screening across the North West, not just with men aged 65-and-over, but also with younger men who will eventually be called for screening, and with friends and family, who can support their loved ones to come forward for their AAA check.

“The scan is completely painless, and if there is no aneurysm detected, you don’t need to have any more scans and if we do detect an aneurysm, it can be treated early and monitored. Don’t ignore your invite, your free 10-minute scan could save your life.”

Ian with family and medics | NHS

Dad’s story

Ian Bythell, a dad-of-two from Roughlee in Pendle was diagnosed with a ruptured AAA in October 2024. After feeling unwell and collapsing at home, Ian was blue-lighted to the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, where he was immediately admitted to the resuscitation ward.

A fast scan revealed the ruptured AAA, but before Ian could get to theatre for emergency surgery he went into cardiac arrest. It took medics more than 40 minutes of chest compressions to resuscitate Ian, and then a further eight hours in surgery to repair the damage to the aorta.

Ian’s wife Deb, and their two daughters Liv and Freya were able to go and sit with him following the surgery, but Ian was heavily sedated and on a ventilator. However, miraculously, the following day Ian had come around, and because his voice was strained from the ventilator, he was making hand movements to ask clinicians if he was able to walk and ski.

Almost six-weeks later, on 10 December, and just in time for Christmas, Ian was fit for discharge and allowed home. He said: “Every bit of my care has been absolutely phenomenal, and as a family we can’t thank everyone enough. I had no idea before this happened to me what AAA was, and I hope this campaign makes more people aware of the dangers and the importance of the screening programme.”

Doctors couldn’t tell what had caused the ruptured AAA, but see no reason why Ian, who was fit and active – a keen badminton and cricket player - can’t get back to his old self.

AAA check | NHS

AAA screening is recommended for anyone born male, as they are more likely to have an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The AAA screening test usually takes place in a GP practice or a health centre, but sometimes can be in hospital, and all men registered with a GP will be invited for screening in their 65th year.

It is estimated AAA rupture occurs in about 1 in 10,000 people annually, primarily affecting men over 65-years-old with risk factors like smoking, high blood pressure, and a family history of aneurysms.

If the NHS has invited you for your AAA screening but missed your appointment, you can still contact your GP practice to arrange one. Don’t ignore your invite, your free 10-minute scan could save your life. Find out more: Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening - NHS