The 13 richest neighbourhoods in Sefton with the most expensive house prices - including Formby & Hightown

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST

Explore the top 13 wealthiest areas in Sefton and uncover where house prices are highest, including Formby and Hightown.

These are the 13 ‘richest’ neighbourhoods in Sefton based on average house prices.

Sefton is divided into 38 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the latest

- Liverpool's top 10 'poshest' neighbourhoods revealed - see the full list

The figures are based on Local Insight analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for

Take a look at the list below to see which Sefton neighbourhoods have the most expensive homes.

The average house price in the Formby West & Freshfield North area was £475,943.

1. Formby West & Freshfield North

The average house price in the Formby West & Freshfield North area was £475,943. | Google Street View

The average house price in the Formby South West area was £419,648.

2. Formby South West

The average house price in the Formby South West area was £419,648. | Google Street View

The average house price in the Blundellsands area was £379,673.

3. Blundellsands

The average house price in the Blundellsands area was £379,673. | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0

The average house price in the Ainsdale West area was £346,333.

4. Ainsdale West

The average house price in the Ainsdale West area was £346,333. | Mike Pennington via Wikimedia

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesPropertiesLiverpoolData
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice