These are the 13 ‘richest’ neighbourhoods in Sefton based on average house prices.

Sefton is divided into 38 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the latest

The figures are based on Local Insight analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for

Take a look at the list below to see which Sefton neighbourhoods have the most expensive homes.

1 . Formby West & Freshfield North The average house price in the Formby West & Freshfield North area was £475,943. | Google Street View

2 . Formby South West The average house price in the Formby South West area was £419,648. | Google Street View

3 . Blundellsands The average house price in the Blundellsands area was £379,673. | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0