The 17 cheapest Liverpool neighbourhoods with the most affordable homes

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:15 BST

These are the 17 most affordable neighbourhoods in Liverpool.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the latest data reveals which areas have the cheapest house prices.

The figures are based on Local Insight analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties over a 12-month period. The data refers to the average house price for all property types in Liverpool from March 2024 to February 2025.

Take a look at the list below to see which Liverpool neighbourhoods have the most affordable homes.

The average house price in South Walton was £88,234.

1. Walton South, Liverpool

The average house price in South Walton was £88,234. | Google Earth

The average house price in Kirkdale North was £97,127.

2. Kirkdale North, Liverpool

The average house price in Kirkdale North was £97,127. | Google Earth

The average house price in Anfield East was £98,279.

3. Anfield East, Liverpool

The average house price in Anfield East was £98,279. | Google Earth

The average house price in Everton East was £100,829.

4. Everton East, Liverpool

The average house price in Everton East was £100,829. | Google Earth

