The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the latest data reveals which areas have the cheapest house prices.

The figures are based on Local Insight analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties over a 12-month period. The data refers to the average house price for all property types in Liverpool from March 2024 to February 2025.

Take a look at the list below to see which Liverpool neighbourhoods have the most affordable homes.

1 . Walton South, Liverpool The average house price in South Walton was £88,234. | Google Earth

2 . Kirkdale North, Liverpool The average house price in Kirkdale North was £97,127. | Google Earth

3 . Anfield East, Liverpool The average house price in Anfield East was £98,279. | Google Earth