The rankings have been determined using the latest figures from Local Insight, which uses Merseyside Police’s crime numbers to break down residential burglaries in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from December 2023 to November 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 23 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Central & Islington In the Central & Islington area, there were 73.9 reported burglaries per 1,000 households. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

2 . Pier Head In the Pier Head area, there were 30.3 reported burglaries per 1,000 households. | 4kclips - stock.adobe.com

3 . Albert Dock & Queens Dock In the Albert Dock & Queens Dock area, there were 28.4 reported burglaries per 1,000 households. | Emma Dukes