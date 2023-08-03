Register
The buzzing Liverpool street food market ranked among the best in the UK

New research has whittled down the best street food venues the UK has to offer.

By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:28 BST

A Liverpool street food market has once again been ranked among the best in the UK.

South Western Railway analysed Google ratings, number of Google reviews, Google search volume (between January 2022 and May 2023), number of Instagram hashtags, and TikTok views to whittle down the best street food venues.

The Baltic Market was Liverpool’s only venue to make the top ten list, with a Google rating on 4.4 out of five and 1,400,000 TikTok views.

The first street food market in the city, the Baltic Market has welcomed over 50 restaurants and over 100 market traders since launching in 2017, allowing small businesses and independents to showcase their dishes to the masses.

The industrial style market features some of the city’s most popular food vendors, including Meatball Molly’s new Italian deli, Polpetta. The venue also hosts a Sunday farmer’s market and there are often live bands and artists performing on a Saturday.

So, where did other UK food halls rank?

The UK’s 10 best street food markets – excluding London

  1. Kommune, Sheffield
  2. St George’s Market, Belfast
  3. Mackie Mayor, Manchester
  4. Cutlery Works, Sheffield
  5. Baltic Market, Liverpool
  6. Altrincham Market, Manchester
  7. Kirkgate Market, Leeds
  8. Hatch, Manchester
  9. Freight Island, Manchester
  10. Bury Market, Manchester
