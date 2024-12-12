The festive Christmas traditions people in Liverpool live by

Nostalgia is a huge part of what makes this time of year feel so magical.

The sound of festive tunes playing on the radio, the taste of your first buttery mince pie and the sight of the fairy lights twinkling on the tree.

We’ve been out around Liverpool asking what Christmas traditions you simply can't do without?

For many, coming to a Christmas Market here in Liverpool or elsewhere has become a yearly tradition. With festive attractions open across the city, Liverpool has recorded higher visitor numbers compared with 2023.

The data comes from Liverpool BID Company, who fund 80% of Christmas lights in the city centre.

December 1 saw 223,422 visitors in the city centre, an increase of 20.3% last year.

The busiest day so far has been Friday, December 6 with a 249,288 footfall, up 3.2% on the same day last year.

Even with Storm Darragh, the first week of December is up 1.4% on 2023.

Watch the video above to find out what the lovely people of Liverpool said were their favourite festive traditions.