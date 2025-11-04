The highly-awaited Ivy Asia opens in Liverpool today (November 4).

Located above the existing Ivy Liverpool Brasserie on Castle Street - which opened last year in the iconic former Bank of England building - the new restaurant offers contemporary Asian-inspired dishes, cocktails and live entertainment.

A star-studded launch party took place last week, with celebrities such as Helen Flanagan, Jamie and Nicola Carragher, Tony Bellew and Lucy Fallon in attendance.

With a capacity of 46 diners, plus space at the bar, The Ivy Asia officially opens its doors at 11.30am today (Tuesday, November 4).

It will be open from 11.30am to 10.45pm seven days a week.