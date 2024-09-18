Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The restaurant brand, which is loved by the rich and famous, intends to ‘breathe life’ back into a Grade I listed building in the city centre.

Work to transform an historic Liverpool building into a world-famous restaurant could begin soon, as further planning applications have been submitted on behalf of The Ivy.

Earlier this year, Troia Restaurants secured planning permission to bring the popular brand - loved by the rich and famous - to the city centre, taking over the vacant former Bank of England building on Castle Street.

Plans were submitted by JSM Property Group in 2022 to convert the ground floor of the four storey, Grade I listed building into a restaurant and bar, along with commercial kitchens. Signed off by Liverpool Council’s planning committee in August 2023, Troia Restaurants were given planning permission in July of this year.

Becoming the Ivy’s third venue in the North West, the new restaurant will form part of the Ivy Collection, a series of spin off eateries the firm has opened since 2014.

According to the planning documents, a new fabric awning embossed with The Ivy name will be installed on the front of the building, alongside a brass back lit sign and four planters. A free standing menu sign will also be situated outside. The first floor is to be used for customer toilets.

The exterior of the Ivy Norwich Brasserie restaurant. | yackers1 - stock.adobe.com

While a predicted opening date has not yet been revealed, work on the restaurant could begin soon, according to a new planning application submitted on behalf of Troia Restaurants. The proposals seek permission to erect temporary scaffolding to undertake stone cleaning of the facades and ‘breathe life back’ into the frontages.

According to the documents, the cleaning will remove calcified grime, dirt and pollution, and prevent further decay of stonework. Anchor points associated with the scaffolding could have ‘localised and limited’ impacts on the stonework, however, the cleaning will ‘improve the appearance of the building and the ‘most sensitive’ cleaning method - DOFF - has been chosen.

A section of the Impact Assessment reads: “Whilst the cleaning alters the appearance of the building, this will readjust over time as the stonework again becomes dirty. Ultimately, the cleaning will secure the long-term preservation of the ashlar stonework. The heritage benefits provided within this element of the proposals will therefore outweigh the limited and localised harm caused by the scaffolding fixing points.”

Liverpool City Council’s planning committee will now consider the listed building consent proposals.