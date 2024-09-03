Immersive restaurant named best in Liverpool at British Restaurant Awards 2024
Liverpool’s best restaurant has been named at the 2024 British Restaurant Awards.
Now in its sixth year, the annual awards celebrate the very best restaurants, bars and chefs around the country with accolades such as Best Luxury Restaurant, Restaurant of the Year, and Best Liverpool Restaurant.
The sparkling awards ceremony took place last week at the Crown London Hotel, revealing the top restaurants across Britain. Just one Liverpool restaurant bagged an award, holding on to its 2023 crown.
Immersive fine-dining venue, 8 by Andrew Sheridan, once again bagged the title of Best Liverpool Restaurant, after opening on Cook Street in 2023. Originally located in Birmingham, the unique restaurant quickly became the place to eat in Liverpool, winning an impressive of accolades in just over one year.
At 8’s chef’s table experience, single diners, couples, or groups of up to 16 people all dine together, enjoying the same meal at the same time against the backdrop of a bespoke soundtrack conducted by Andrew and his team.
While last year’s Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant, Down the Hatch, did not hold on to the title, it did receive a nomination in the same category. The Duke Street eatery sadly lost out to Farmacy in London.
British Restaurant Awards 2024 winners
- Best New Restaurant: RT Café Grill, Ryde
- Best Chef: Gordon Ramsay
- Best Young Chef: Louisa Ellis
- Best Luxury Restaurant: Penelope’s, London
- Restaurant of the Year: Happy Bar & Grill, London
- Best Hospitality Team: The Bookshop, Hereford
- Best Restaurant Chain: Thai Square
- Best Takeaway Restaurant: Chamisse, London
- Best Food Ordering Company: Uber Eats
- Best Culinary Experience: Peter Street Kitchen, Manchester
- Best Restaurant in Manchester: 20 Stories
- Best Restaurant in London: Sumosan Twiga
- Best Restaurant in Liverpool: 8 By Andrew Sheridan
- Best Restaurant in Wales: Ynyshir, Machynlleth
- Best Restaurant in Surrey: Bird in Hand, Mayford
- Best Restaurant in Essex: John Lawson, Leigh-on-Sea
- Best Restaurant in Newcastle: Aveika
- Best Restaurant in Sheffield: Urban Choola
- Best Restaurant in Bradford: Café J’adore
- Best Restaurant in Bristol: Namak
- Best Restaurant in Brighton: The Little Fish Market
- Best Restaurant in Leeds: Blue Sakura
- Best Restaurant in Birmingham: Orelle
- Best Restaurant in Southampton: Figurati
- Best Restaurant in Cambridge: Mina Steakhouse
- Best Restaurant in Leicester: The Lime Tree Inn
- Best Bar: Archer Street, Soho
- Best International Cuisine: Thai Square
- Best Vegan Friendly Restaurant: Farmacy, London
