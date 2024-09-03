Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sparkling awards ceremony took place last week at the Crown London Hotel, revealing the top restaurants across Britain.

Liverpool’s best restaurant has been named at the 2024 British Restaurant Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the annual awards celebrate the very best restaurants, bars and chefs around the country with accolades such as Best Luxury Restaurant, Restaurant of the Year, and Best Liverpool Restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sparkling awards ceremony took place last week at the Crown London Hotel, revealing the top restaurants across Britain. Just one Liverpool restaurant bagged an award, holding on to its 2023 crown.

Immersive fine-dining venue, 8 by Andrew Sheridan, once again bagged the title of Best Liverpool Restaurant, after opening on Cook Street in 2023. Originally located in Birmingham, the unique restaurant quickly became the place to eat in Liverpool, winning an impressive of accolades in just over one year.

Andrew Sheridan, owner and chef at 8 Liverpool. | Image: LTV

At 8’s chef’s table experience, single diners, couples, or groups of up to 16 people all dine together, enjoying the same meal at the same time against the backdrop of a bespoke soundtrack conducted by Andrew and his team.

While last year’s Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant, Down the Hatch, did not hold on to the title, it did receive a nomination in the same category. The Duke Street eatery sadly lost out to Farmacy in London.

British Restaurant Awards 2024 winners

Best New Restaurant: RT Café Grill, Ryde

Best Chef: Gordon Ramsay

Best Young Chef: Louisa Ellis

Best Luxury Restaurant: Penelope’s, London

Restaurant of the Year: Happy Bar & Grill, London

Best Hospitality Team: The Bookshop, Hereford

Best Restaurant Chain: Thai Square

Best Takeaway Restaurant: Chamisse, London

Best Food Ordering Company: Uber Eats

Best Culinary Experience: Peter Street Kitchen, Manchester

Best Restaurant in Manchester: 20 Stories

Best Restaurant in London: Sumosan Twiga

Best Restaurant in Liverpool: 8 By Andrew Sheridan

Best Restaurant in Wales: Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Best Restaurant in Surrey: Bird in Hand, Mayford

Best Restaurant in Essex: John Lawson, Leigh-on-Sea

Best Restaurant in Newcastle: Aveika

Best Restaurant in Sheffield: Urban Choola

Best Restaurant in Bradford: Café J’adore

Best Restaurant in Bristol: Namak

Best Restaurant in Brighton: The Little Fish Market

Best Restaurant in Leeds: Blue Sakura

Best Restaurant in Birmingham: Orelle

Best Restaurant in Southampton: Figurati

Best Restaurant in Cambridge: Mina Steakhouse

Best Restaurant in Leicester: The Lime Tree Inn

Best Bar: Archer Street, Soho

Best International Cuisine: Thai Square

Best Vegan Friendly Restaurant: Farmacy, London