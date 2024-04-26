There is more than £400,000 between homes in the cheapest and most expensive areas of Liverpool, with one part of the city having an average house price of £83,000 and another seeing properties sell for over £500,000.

The latest official set of figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) pinpoint the Liverpool neighbourhoods which had the cheapest homes, on average, in the year up to March 2023. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

The average price for a house in Liverpool as a whole is £180,000 - according to the latest ONS data from February 2024 - however, properties sell for far less in some parts of the city.

So, where is the most expensive place to live in Liverpool? Here are the 12 priciest neighbourhoods in the city and how much it costs, on average, to buy a house in each of them.

1 . Calderstones, Liverpool - £540,000 The median house price in Calderstones in the year ending in March 2023 was £540,000 making it the most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . Cressington, Liverpool - £366,250 The median house price in Cressington in the year ending in March 2023 was £366,250 making it the second most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

3 . West Allerton, Liverpool - £365.000 The median house price in West Allerton in the year ending in March 2023 was £365,000 making it the third most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Street View