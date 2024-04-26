The 12 most expensive places to live in Liverpool, based on average house prices, including Penny Lane

One Liverpool neighbourhood has an average house price of more than £500,000.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:40 BST

There is more than £400,000 between homes in the cheapest and most expensive areas of Liverpool, with one part of the city having an average house price of £83,000 and another seeing properties sell for over £500,000.

The latest official set of figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) pinpoint the Liverpool neighbourhoods which had the cheapest homes, on average, in the year up to March 2023. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

- I'm a sofa surfing chef in Liverpool and getting on property ladder is 'out of the question'

- The 16 cheapest places to live in Liverpool, based on average house prices, including Anfield and Kensington

The average price for a house in Liverpool as a whole is £180,000 - according to the latest ONS data from February 2024 - however, properties sell for far less in some parts of the city.

So, where is the most expensive place to live in Liverpool? Here are the 12 priciest neighbourhoods in the city and how much it costs, on average, to buy a house in each of them.

The median house price in Calderstones in the year ending in March 2023 was £540,000 making it the most expensive place to live in Liverpool.

1. Calderstones, Liverpool - £540,000

The median house price in Calderstones in the year ending in March 2023 was £540,000 making it the most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Emma Dukes

The median house price in Cressington in the year ending in March 2023 was £366,250 making it the second most expensive place to live in Liverpool.

2. Cressington, Liverpool - £366,250

The median house price in Cressington in the year ending in March 2023 was £366,250 making it the second most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

The median house price in West Allerton in the year ending in March 2023 was £365,000 making it the third most expensive place to live in Liverpool.

3. West Allerton, Liverpool - £365.000

The median house price in West Allerton in the year ending in March 2023 was £365,000 making it the third most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Street View

The median house price in Gateacre in the year ending in March 2023 was £337,250 making it the fourth most expensive place to live in Liverpool.

4. Gateacre, Liverpool - £337,250

The median house price in Gateacre in the year ending in March 2023 was £337,250 making it the fourth most expensive place to live in Liverpool. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesPropertiesOffice for National Statistics

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.