The 16 cheapest places to live in Liverpool, based on average house prices, including Anfield and Kensington

The average price for a house in Liverpool is £180,000, however, properties sell for far less in some parts of the city.

By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:39 BST

There is more than £400,000 between homes in the cheapest and most expensive areas of Liverpool, with one part of the city having an average house price of £83,000 and another seeing properties sell for £540,000.

The latest official set of figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) pinpoint the Liverpool neighbourhoods which had the cheapest homes, on average, in the year up to March 2023. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

The average price for a house in Liverpool as a whole is £180,000 - according to the latest ONS data from February 2024 - however, properties sell for far less in some parts of the city.

Here are the 16 most affordable neighbourhoods in Liverpool and how much it costs, on average, to buy a house in each of them.

The median house price in South Walton in the year ending in March 2023 was £83,000 making it the cheapest place to live in Liverpool.

1. South Walton, Liverpool - £83,000

The median house price in South Walton in the year ending in March 2023 was £83,000 making it the cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

The median house price in North Kirkdale in the year ending in March 2023 was £86,700 making it the second cheapest place to live in Liverpool.

2. North Kirkdale, Liverpool - £86,700

The median house price in North Kirkdale in the year ending in March 2023 was £86,700 making it the second cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

The median house price in East Everton in the year ending in March 2023 was £87,500 making it the third cheapest place to live in Liverpool.

3. East Everton, Liverpool - £87,500

The median house price in East Everton in the year ending in March 2023 was £87,500 making it the third cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

The median house price in East Anfield in the year ending in March 2023 was £99,000 making it the fourth cheapest place to live in Liverpool.

4. East Anfield, Liverpool - £99,000

The median house price in East Anfield in the year ending in March 2023 was £99,000 making it the fourth cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

