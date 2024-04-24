There is more than £400,000 between homes in the cheapest and most expensive areas of Liverpool, with one part of the city having an average house price of £83,000 and another seeing properties sell for £540,000.

The latest official set of figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) pinpoint the Liverpool neighbourhoods which had the cheapest homes, on average, in the year up to March 2023. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

The average price for a house in Liverpool as a whole is £180,000 - according to the latest ONS data from February 2024 - however, properties sell for far less in some parts of the city.

Here are the 16 most affordable neighbourhoods in Liverpool and how much it costs, on average, to buy a house in each of them.

1 . South Walton, Liverpool - £83,000 The median house price in South Walton in the year ending in March 2023 was £83,000 making it the cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

2 . North Kirkdale, Liverpool - £86,700 The median house price in North Kirkdale in the year ending in March 2023 was £86,700 making it the second cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth

3 . East Everton, Liverpool - £87,500 The median house price in East Everton in the year ending in March 2023 was £87,500 making it the third cheapest place to live in Liverpool. Photo: Google Earth