The Mowgli Trust Dog Show returned to Claremont Farm this weekend to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice.

The show featured canine competitions, including fancy dress, best sausage catcher, and dog you'd most like to take home, as well as local food, drink and craft stalls.

Thousands of people and hundreds of dogs turned out over the weekend to show their support for the cause.

The main arena was hosted by Jonny Bongo from Bongo’s Bingo along with Heart Radio’s Adam Weighell. The Agility Arena also featured some pretty impressive pooches demonstrating their canine capabilities.

Bringing Merseyside together for Claire House

Mowgli founder Nisha Katona.

Mowgli founder Nisha Katona said: "This is for me the best day of the year, I kid you not! It's food; it's dogs, it's family, it's the funfair. It's something that brings the whole of Merseyside together for Claire House.

“This is the most important thing; those families at Claire House every single day need this assistance, so we can do nothing less than this."

"People are so supportive. Do you know what? When I build a restaurant, you can worry about whether people will come, but no one owes you a living as a restauranteur. For this, the pressure is something different, and it means the world that people turn up."

Raising funds

Managing Director of Claremont Farm, Andrew Pimbley.

Managing Director of Claremont Farm, Andrew Pimbley, said: "It's incredible, isn't it? It's something that we look forward to. We always plan for the worst and hope for the best. There's so many people, and it's such a great atmosphere."

In 2021 the show raised over £43,000 for Claire House Children's Hospice, and this year they managed to surpass that with more than £70,000 raised.

Claire House supports babies, children and young people who have sadly been diagnosed with terminal conditions.