There are many different pups and older dogs looking for a family to love.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find foster parents or forever homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
From puppies to older dogs, they have tons of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.
1. Maverick
Maverick is a Beagle cross who gets along well with other dogs and is happy to meet them for walks, however he does guard his food in the home so he cannot share his space with another dog. His new family will need to be able to manage the guarding in the home, as he will protect it from everyone. He needs a family with teenage kids who love long walks.
2. Goji
Goji is a fabulous mix of English Bull Terrier and... something else! He’s very comfortable in kennels and settles nicely in his bed. Goji has been used for illegal badger baiting and as a result has lost part of his nose. It’s best for him to be the only pet in the home.
3. Jack
Jack is a Jack Russell Terrier cross and can live with children and other pets. He is noise sensitive and struggles when someone knocks on the door. His owner passed away so he has struggled to adapt, but loves to play.
4. Buddy
Buddy is a Staffordshire Cross, more suited to being the only dog at home, and this is what he has been used to. He can live with children aged 10 and over, and is going to make a wonderful companion for someone.