The Real Greek announces opening date for new Liverpool restaurant

The Real Greek has revealed the official opening date for its huge new Liverpool venue. The 3,900 sq ft restaurant will open later this month and promises an authentic Greek dining experience, serving cold and hot meze, as well as sweet Greek treats such as Baklava and a range of drinks.

Taking over the former Byron Burgers venue on Paradise Street, the eatery will join almost a dozen other food and beverage or leisures operator which have opened in Liverpool ONE over the last year.

Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek, said the brand, which has two popular venues in Manchester, has 'always been keen to expand to Liverpool, as it is renowned for its diverse and high-quality hospitality scene'.