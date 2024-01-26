Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Real Greek is preparing to launch its first new restaurant of 2024, right here in Liverpool.

The new eatery will be open at 43 Paradise Street next week, offering both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as being decorated with a range of Mediterranean-inspired art and photography.

Officially opening on January 29, and becoming Liverpool ONE's first Greek restaurant, The Real Greek Liverpool will launch with a special soft offer.

In-restaurant diners will receive 50% discount on food from the main menu, from January 29 until February 4, 2024. From February 5 until February 11, a second offer of 25% off food on the main menu will be available in-store.

The restaurant will officially open at 12.00pm on Monday, January 29, and promises an authentic Greek dining experience, serving cold and hot meze, as well as sweet Greek treats such as Baklava and a range of drinks.