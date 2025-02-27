Drag star The Vivienne remembered with a posthumous icon award at the Metro Pride Awards, celebrating their trailblazing role in UK drag.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lee Williams, known as iconic drag queen The Vivienne, has been honoured with a posthumous Icon Award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner was found dead at their home in Cheshire earlier this year at just 32 years old. Williams - who started their sparkling career in the likes of Lancashire and Liverpool - was laid to rest in Denbighshire on January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV star’s family accepted the award on their behalf during a ceremony in London on Wednesday (February 26), hosted by TV and radio presenter Rylan Clark.

Speaking on the red carpet, Clark told the PA news agency: “She’s been taken way too soon, and Viv was such a talented performer, and it’s absolutely shocking that they’re not with us anymore.”

Drag Race stars and celebrities were among hundreds of people who gathered to celebrate the life of The Vivienne last month. | Danny Lawson/PA/Canva

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl, who goes by Cheryl Hole and Cheryl The Queen, was among those who honoured The Vivienne with a special performance at the event.

The drag star told PA: “This event is the first of its kind, and she was the pioneer, the trailblazer of UK drag and I truly am so honoured that we get to be here and keep her legacy alive and her spirit on fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran actor and TV presenter Sir Stephen Fry was given the Lifetime Achievement award, and pop star Anastacia won the Metro Global Recognition award, while Will Young earned Music Hero of the Year. TikTok and I’m A Celeb star GK Barry bagged the Rising Star gong, while Broadcaster of the Year went to TV personality Robert Rinder.