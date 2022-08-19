Fabulous floral displays, musical performances, vintage cars, a pop-up shopping village, celebrities and more.

The UK’s largest independent flower show is back in Southport.

The 2022 show, which runs until Sunday August 21, sees a return of the grand floral marquee for which the show is famous, along with the keenly contested amateur competitions, where enthusiastic and talented home growers from across the north go head-to-head.

The event takes over its traditional home at the 34-acre setting of Victoria Park, where visitors can find inspiration in the display gardens and from talks by experts.

Away from the fabulous floral displays, there are musical performances and vintage cars on display, as well as a pop-up shopping village with more than 350 trade exhibitors, offering a vast range of unusual and unique products for home and garden.

Not to mention appearances from celebrities like Adam Frost, Janette and Aljaž from Strictly Come Dancing, Si King of the Hairy Bikers and Justin Fletcher.

Festival goers are certainly delighted the show has returned this year.

‘It’s nice to be back’

Nora tells us what she likes about Southport Flower Show

Nora said: “It’s nice to be back and see all the plants again. It’s lovely.”

‘It’s a lot of fun’

Peter tells us what he likes about Southport Flower Show

Peter said: “It’s always a good thing to come to it obviously brings people into the town. It’s a lot of fun.”

‘There’s loads of cool stuff’

Emilio tells us what he likes about Southport Flower Show

Emilio said, “The best thing is the shops and the football stuff. It’s really good for kids because there’s loads of cool stuff.”

Local inspiration

Bridge Inn Community Farm provides training and real-life work experience in horticulture, agriculture and care of animals. Their eye-catching display represents the heritage of Southport.

Carl Craven from Bridge Inn Community Farm said: “I think it’s vitally important that the flower show continues in whatever format. It used to be the largest independent flower show in Europe. It’s a big thing for the North West, not just for Southport.”