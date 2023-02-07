As the biggest NHS strikes in history rumble on, are the Merseyside public still backing the nurses?

Monday saw the largest strike in NHS history as tens of thousands of workers in England and across Merseyside staged walkouts, including members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) alongside GMB and Unite paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ambulance trusts.

More industrial action followed on Tuesday as nurses continued their bitter dispute with the government over pay, working conditions and staffing levels.

Union leaders have implored ministers to act to prevent further strike action, but ministers in England have indicated that they will not budge on one of the main points of contention - pay for 2022/23.

Nurses in Merseyside joined the strikes and have vowed to keep doing so until the RCN’s pay demands are met. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what you think of the industrial action.

‘I think they should get a pay rise’

John tells us what he thinks of the Nurse strikes

John said: “I think they should get a pay rise. I think they deserve it.”

‘They work really hard’

Mario tells us what he thinks of the Nurse strikes

Mario said: “I think they work really hard. They are a very important branch of our system and it needs to be sorted. They need to do this to be heard.”

‘Give them the money’

Cathy & Robbie tells us what they think of the Nurse strikes

Cathy said: “I think the government should give them the money. They clapped for them during Covid. We back them 150%.”

The strikes over the past two days are the biggest in history – taking place at 73 NHS trusts in England. The RCN say whilst they've had discussions with the UK government, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is still refusing to open formal negotiations.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "I have held constructive talks with the trade unions on pay and affordability... It is time for the trade unions to look forward and engage in a constructive dialogue about the Pay Review Body Process for the coming year."