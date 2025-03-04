This old Florida paradise has it all

Anna Maria Island is a true gem with plenty of charm

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Let’s see if they will play with us,” said Captain Chris on a dolphin tour in Egmont Key in Florida. We had spotted dolphins along the way in the bay, but not too close up. Then he upped the speed of our vessel to create a wake. Eyes peeled, we searched the water then, “Yes!” – three dolphins indeed decided to have some fun with us and swim along the rear of the boat, diving up and down to our squeals of delight.

This was just one of the truly memorable moments during a break on what has become one of my favourite destinations in the world - Anna Maria Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven-mile-long barrier island off the west Florida coast has it all, not least powdery soft white sand lapped calmly by the clear, turquoise, warm waters of the Gulf of… America. It’s a tropical paradise. It’s a magnet for ‘snowbirds’ from the north USA and Canada, and Brits, in the winter months to escape the cold. Winter is the high season here, but it’s also a brilliant place to visit any time of the year. Best for me is spring or autumn. Lower heat and humidity, and fewer visitors, not to mention lower prices.

Eat with your toes in the sand at The Beach House restaurant

Its character is a testament to a ban on high-rise buildings on the island. We loved our cute and comfortable apartment and the friendly welcome we had at Cedar Cove Resort and Cottages on Holmes Beach, one of the top-rated resorts on the island. One bedroom, a kitchen/diner/sitting room with TV, huge fridge (of course), coffee machine, bathroom and a lovely balcony. But the resort itself offers more to its residents. I particularly valued the loungers and umbrellas on the quiet beach and cold cocktails and beer can be ordered at the resort’s shop. For those who want to get together as a bigger group there’s a cabana to shade the party from the sun.

One day, a turtle scuttled by my lounger, to a safer grass-covered dune and I loved watching the osprey nesting on a telegraph pole opposite our cottage. The island is a wildlife haven. As well as dolphins, manatees often swim majestically by. My personal favourites are the pelicans who swoop over the sea and perch on handy spots looking pleased with themselves. Birdlife is abundant here with egrets, ibis, spoonbills, terns and many more. Fishing is popular with guaranteed catches, but deep sea fishing trips are on offer too as well as water sports and kayaking.

The beaches are famous now, but it was the ‘tin can’ domestic tourists with their trailers and early Airstream campervans in the 1930s who started the trend. We learnt all about the area’s history at the fascinating Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton on the mainland. See www.bishopscience.org for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another special trip was our journey across the ‘back bay’ to the city on the new Gulf Islands Water ferry. It’s an affordable and fun way to see Anna Maria from the water and also discover Downtown Bradenton, with a stroll along the river walk, look in the shops before a stop for a craft beer in one of the stylish bars or restaurants.

Seeing dolphins is a real treat

But there’s so much more to discover on the island.

Explore Pine Avenue at the northern end of the island has its own Green village and some quirky and fun boutiques and emporiums to browse.

Eat at: The Waterfront Restaurant offering New American Cuisine. A stylish place to eat and North Shore Cafe - for healthy breakfasts and lunches.

Bridge Street (south) has small shops and is a fun and lively place to enjoy evening drinks and dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downtown Bradenton

Eat at: The Anna Maria Oyster Bar Enjoy, well… lots of oysters raw or roasted and a huge selection of fish, from grouper, tuna, cobia and mahi mahi to Maine lobster, flown in fresh every day. After lunch there, we hopped straight on the ferry to the mainland.

A short trip from Bridge Street on the brilliant, free island trolley is the Beach House Restaurant - toes-in-the-sand perfection with a very buzzy atmosphere. Right on the beach, it’s an ‘eat dinner while watching the sunset’ favourite.

Mid-island, Holmes Beach: Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe is a family favourite, famous for its all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for breakfast! The Cheesecake Cutie and Cafe www.cheesecakecutie.com is a family-run favourite with a recipe handed down through generations. Very popular for lunch.

Cortez Fishing Village: Another favourite spot of mine across on the mainland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a fun trip on the water ferry to Bradenton

Eat at: Swordfish Grill and watch the fishing boats unload their catch.

Bradenton: After a visit to the museum, quaff some craft beer, wine or cocktails and scoff down some pizza at Oak and Stone. Head for the rooftop deck.

Travel facts

More information from www.bradentongulfislands.com and www.visitflorida.com

Anna Maria Island Dolphin Tours – see www.amidolphintours.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cedar Cove Resort and Cottages – see www.cedarcoveresort.com

Scenic Pine Avenue is a great place to browse the shops (photo: Jeremy Piper)

America As You Like It (www.americaasyoulikeit.com / 020 8742 8299) has a seven-night holiday to Florida from £1,080 per person, including flights to Tampa on Delta, returning from Tampa with car hire and five nights at the Cedar Lodge Cottages on Anna Maria Island and two nights Hyatt House Tampa Downtown.

Holiday Extras is the hassle-free market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges, and transfers – and last year its customers saved an average of £191 per trip by booking their airport parking in advance. Plus with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend you can without charge. To book, HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.