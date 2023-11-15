Thomas Cashman to appeal conviction for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A lawyer representing Thomas Cashman says an appeal against his conviction has been lodged.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer has lodged an appeal against his murder conviction.

Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when Thomas Cashman chased another man into her house in Dovecot, on August 22, and opened fire through the door. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot through the hand and intended target Joseph Nee was also wounded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cashman was found guilty of the murder of Olivia by a jury of 10 men and two women after a three-and-a-half-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 42 years, back in April.

On Wednesday (November 15), Cashman's application to challenge the sentence was rejected by the Court of Appeal, for the second time. His previous bid to appeal his jail term was rejected in July, without a hearing.

Three appeal judges – Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Chamberlain – oversaw the Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday morning and refused Cashman's request.

Explaining the decision to the Court, Dame Sharp said: "The length of the sentence reflects the terribleness of his crimes rather than any error on the part of the judge. There were no mitigating factors, there was no remorse. Permission to appeal is refused."

Advertisement

Advertisement