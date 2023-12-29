Merseyrail trains will be running on a different timetable over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve is fast approaching, and many people will be looking to celebrate in style in Liverpool city centre.

If you are looking to welcome 2024 in one of the city's venues, it is important to be aware of the transport options available on the night and in the early hours of the morning.

Merseyrail services on New Year's Eve will differ from the usual services put on by the rail provider. Train services on Merseyrail lines tend to finish before 12.00pm on an average with some services finishing after midnight.

However, on New Year's Eve services will finish earlier than usual. Merseyrail has listed its New Year's Eve and New Year's Day services as follows:

New Year's Eve (Sunday 31 December)

Services finish earlier than usual. From approximately 7.00pm, final services will run with trains reaching their final destination by 9.30pm.

New Year's Day (Monday 1 January)