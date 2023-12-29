All the Merseytravel bus services running around Liverpool on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day - full list
Bus services will finish early on New Year's Eve, with limited services operating on New Year's Day.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The end of the year is drawing near and thousands of people will head into Liverpool city centre to celebrate the start of 2024.
If you are planning to use public transport to get around on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, you definitely need to plan ahead, with a reduced timetable running.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To make it easier, we have created a short guide to Merseytravel bus services running this new year.
New Year’s Eve 2023 Merseytravel bus services
On New Year's Eve, bus services will terminate early, with Stagecoach services finishing between 5.00pm and 7.00pm, and Arriva services ending between 6.00pm and 8.00pm.
New Year’s Day 2024 Merseytravel bus services
The below buses will follow their normal routes, with the majority finishing between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. No other services will operate on New Year's Day.
- 10B (Liverpool - Huyton - Liverpool)
- 12 (Liverpool - Stockbridge Village circular)
- 17 (St Helens - Widnes)
- 26 (Sheil Road circular)
- 27 (Sheil Road circular)
- 29 (St Helens - Rainhill Station)
- 31 (Maghull circular)
- 32 (Maghull circular)
- 33 (Maghull circular)
- 36 (Aintree Hospital - Maghull circular)
- 56 (Netherton - Liverpool - Netherton)
- 58A (Netherton - Liverpool - Netherton)
- 102 (Broadgreen Hospital - Aintree University Hospital)
- 159 (Walton Park - Aintree University Hospital)
- 166 (Belle Vale and Halewood Circular)
- 188 (Belle Vale and Halewood Circular)
- 201 (Speke - Royal Hospital)
- 204 (Belle Vale - Liverpool ONE)
Full timetables are available here.