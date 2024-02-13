Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on March 17 every year, St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, on the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland.

Celebrations take place all over the world, and people in Liverpool love take festivities to the next level with a huge parade and event in Irish pubs and bars across the city.

Founded in 2015, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade will once again take to the streets in 2024, with a march on St Patrick's Day and a 'pre-St Patrick's Day parade' the weekend before. Organisers say this year will see the 'biggest' parade Liverpool has seen in years. Here is everything you need to know.

Pre-St Patrick's Day Parade - Saturday, March 9

On Saturday, March 9, a parade will take place from 2.00pm. Those wishing to participate in the pre-St Patrick's Day march are asked to assemble outside St Patrick's Catholic Church in Toxteth from 1.00pm. Finishing outside Lanigan's on Wood Street, the parade will feature two bands from Ireland - led by St Mary's Brass Band and Corduff Pipe Band. Once arriving at Lanigan's, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade organisers will host a free function.

The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade - Sunday, March 17

Attendees are asked to meet at the Old Irish Centre on Mount Pleasant from 12.00pm, with the parade officially moving off at 1.00pm. The parade will march through the city centre, with organisers stating "it will be the biggest parade we have had in years".