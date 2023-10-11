The three day Salt and Tar music festival took place at a new venue in Bootle and has been nominated in the 2023 UK Festival Awards.

A brand new Merseyside festival has been nominated for two awards following a successful event this summer.

The three day Salt and Tar music festival took place at the new venue in Bootle and is now up for the Best New Festival and Best Small Festival categories at this year’s UK Festival Awards.

The Salt and Tar venue is part of plans to revitalise and transform Bootle Town Centre, offering a new space for street food vendors, community events and live music.

The UK Festival Awards celebrate and acknowledge the ‘creativity, tenacity and energy that powers our world leading festival industry’ with the Best New Festival award being handed to the most promising new festival that launched after September 2022.

Liverpool’s iconic Africa Oye festival also features on this year’s nominations list, with a chance to be named Best Medium Festival.