Tornado warning issued for UK as Liverpool hit by Storm Isha

A 'Tornado Watch warning' has been issued for parts of the UK.

A tornado warning has been issued for some parts of the UK, as Storm Isha makes its way to Merseyside.

Issued by The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO), a 'Tornado Watch' warning is in place from 4.00pm until 11.00pm on Sunday (January 21), covering the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, parts of Scotland and a small part of northern England.

Across the affected areas, TORRO says there is the risk of 'shallow supercells' and 'a few tornadoes' developing, as well as the potential for a 'strong tornado' in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The rest of the UK, including Merseyside, is not currently affected by the Tornado Watch, however, TORRO says 'one or two tornadoes are possible' but 'overall the risk seems lower'.

The Met Office has placed large swathes of the UK, including Merseyside, under amber weather warnings for wind, beginning at 6.00pm on Sunday (January 21). Storm Isha will bring wind gusts of more than 60mph to some parts of Merseyside, and the potential of 'danger to life'.