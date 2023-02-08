The Beehive on Paradise Street has been serving customers for decades.

A much-loved pub is set to close its doors and re-open under new management.

The Beehive is nestled between shops on Paradise Street and has been serving customers from near and far for decades.

Currently a Greene King pub, the traditional venue is a Liverpool treasure, known for brilliant Christmas decorations, friendly staff and live sports.

The busy venue is set to close on February 15 and set to re-open as a modern pub/bar. The current landlady, Frances Lloyd told LiverpoolWorld that the new bar will sadly be under new management.

According to the Greene King website, the venue will relaunch with a focus on live sports and ‘the bar area, lounge and toilets will all be completely overhauled, as well as there being all new fixtures and fittings and signage.’

A spokesperson for Greene King told LiverpoolWorld: “We have plans to renovate The Beehive and give it a new lease of life as a pub the local community can be proud of and which future generations can enjoy for years to come. Its early days and we hope to provide more details in the future.”

