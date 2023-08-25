The 13 best taxi firms and airport shuttle services in Liverpool and Merseyside, according to Google reviews
These are the top rated taxi companies and airport shuttles in Merseyside, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens.
Getting a cab is much easier these days, with many of us heading straight to the Uber app to order a taxi in seconds.
But, if you want to support local businesses or want to pre-book a ride to the airport, it is often better to check out your local taxi firms. So, which local taxi companies and airport shuttle services are the best in Merseyside?
We have created a list of Merseyside’s 13 top cab companies, serving the Liverpool area and airports across the North West. Each taxi company listed has a Google rating of at least 4.0 out of five stars, and a minimum of 50 reviews. So, without further ado, here are Liverpool and Merseyside’s best taxi firms.