These are the top rated taxi companies and airport shuttles in Merseyside, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens.

Getting a cab is much easier these days, with many of us heading straight to the Uber app to order a taxi in seconds.

But, if you want to support local businesses or want to pre-book a ride to the airport, it is often better to check out your local taxi firms. So, which local taxi companies and airport shuttle services are the best in Merseyside?

We have created a list of Merseyside’s 13 top cab companies, serving the Liverpool area and airports across the North West. Each taxi company listed has a Google rating of at least 4.0 out of five stars, and a minimum of 50 reviews. So, without further ado, here are Liverpool and Merseyside’s best taxi firms.

1 . Argyle Satellite Ltd Argyle Satellite is based in Birkenhead and has a Google rating of 4.1 stars, from 1,424 reviews. Photo: Adobe Stock - photo for illustrative purposes only.

2 . Britannia Taxis (Whiston) Britannia Taxis is based in Prescot and has a Google rating of 4.1 stars, from 95 reviews. Photo: Adobe Stock - photo for illustrative purposes only.

3 . ComCab ComCab is based in Liverpool city centre and has a Google rating of 4.0 stars, from 634 reviews. Photo: Adobe Stock - photo for illustrative purposes only.

4 . Cyllenius Travel Services Cyllenius Travel Services is based in Bootle and has a 5.0 Google rating, from 247 reviews. Photo: Adobe Stock - photo for illustrative purposes only.