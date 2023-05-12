Register
Aslef and RMT train strike: ‘Eurovision express’ operates from Manchester Airport to Liverpool Lime Street

Rail company Northern is helping those who are heading to Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest from Manchester Airport via ‘Eurovision express’.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 12th May 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:55 BST

Northern is operating a ‘Eurovision express’ from Manchester Airport to Liverpool Lime Street on Friday (May 12) ahead of the final of Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday , despite an ongoing train strike which saw service cancellations nationwide.

The hourly service, which began at 7am on Friday and runs until 7pm tonight, was chosen to help international visitors arriving at Manchester Airport get to the prestigious singing competition in Liverpool.

There are currently no train services on Friday due to the strike as members from unions Aslef and RMT walk out over an ongoing pay dispute between railway workers and the government. This has resulted in travel chaos for those heading to the Eurovision Song Contest and a sporting event.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “As a Liverpudlian myself, I know how proud the city is to have been chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the people of Ukraine.

“International events of this calibre are a real boost to the region and so it was disappointing to see the return of industrial action and the disruption that brings to passengers. On this occasion, we thought it important to ensure international visitors that have made the journey across Europe to support their country’s representative could still get those last few miles over to Merseyside for the final.

“We expect all services to be at or near capacity from the point they leave Manchester Airport, which is why we’ve made the decision to run them ‘express’ from the city to Liverpool Lime Street.”

Train operators and Network Rail have worked in partnership to provide additional services to Liverpool for the duration of Eurovision, which ends with a Grand Final on Saturday (May 13). For more information about travel around Liverpool during Eurovision, please visit Liverpool City Region’s website.

A Eurovision super-fan arrives at Lime Street Station in Liverpool, northern England on May 9, 2023, ahead of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song contest. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)A Eurovision super-fan arrives at Lime Street Station in Liverpool, northern England on May 9, 2023, ahead of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song contest. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
A Eurovision super-fan arrives at Lime Street Station in Liverpool, northern England on May 9, 2023, ahead of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song contest. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

